Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 1.1% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.26.

Illumina Stock Down 2.5 %

ILMN opened at $180.48 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

