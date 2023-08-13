Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

