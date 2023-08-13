Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SIX opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,407 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.