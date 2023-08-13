SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

Shares of SLCJY stock remained flat at $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

