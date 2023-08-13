SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SLC Agrícola Stock Performance
Shares of SLCJY stock remained flat at $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SLC Agrícola
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.