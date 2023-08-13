SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock remained flat at $8.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
