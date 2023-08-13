SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock remained flat at $8.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

