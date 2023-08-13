SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.1 days.

SMC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMECF traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.59. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $541.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.65. SMC has a twelve month low of $370.25 and a twelve month high of $600.78.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.