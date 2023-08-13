SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.1 days.
SMC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMECF traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.59. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $541.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.65. SMC has a twelve month low of $370.25 and a twelve month high of $600.78.
About SMC
