Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,920,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.71. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

