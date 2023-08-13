Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

TXT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 753,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

