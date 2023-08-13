Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in July

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

SCGLY remained flat at $5.63 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

