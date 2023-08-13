Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.14

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.14 and traded as low as $21.74. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 287 shares trading hands.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

