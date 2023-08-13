Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,121,800 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 1,392,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,304.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOLTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Get Our Latest Report on Sosei Group
Sosei Group Stock Down 4.5 %
About Sosei Group
Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sosei Group
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.