Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Source Capital

In other Source Capital news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,241.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 41.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 235.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Price Performance

About Source Capital

SOR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 30,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

(Get Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

