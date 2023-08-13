Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,203,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,832,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.2 days.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DALXF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,246. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DALXF shares. TD Securities upgraded Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC cut Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.