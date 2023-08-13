Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

