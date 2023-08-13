Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $224.84

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.84 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 215.86 ($2.76). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 337,960 shares.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £899.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

