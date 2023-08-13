Spire Wealth Management Acquires 39,887 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.74. 264,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,800. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

