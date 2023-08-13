Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $61,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,295,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,187,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,268,000 after acquiring an additional 877,990 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after acquiring an additional 859,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.18. 1,362,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,794. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

