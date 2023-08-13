Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,286 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.25. 485,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,289. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

