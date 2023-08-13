Spire Wealth Management Buys 156,282 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,282 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned about 2.52% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 72,797 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 61,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

