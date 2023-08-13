Spire Wealth Management Buys 19,764 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on META. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $301.64. 14,046,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,991,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.