Spire Wealth Management Buys 268 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $273.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,873. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

