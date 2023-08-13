Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $137,387,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after acquiring an additional 817,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. 133,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

