Spire Wealth Management Sells 35,468 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,468 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 421.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.