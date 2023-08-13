Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPLK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.63.

Get Splunk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.