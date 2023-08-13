Square Token Price Tops $0.0683 on Top Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $141,192.26 and approximately $1,508.67 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.06777891 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,677.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

