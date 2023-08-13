SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Down 53.5% in July

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the July 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

SSAAF stock remained flat at $6.31 during trading on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

