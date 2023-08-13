Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $27,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,172 shares in the company, valued at $205,775.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Further Reading

