Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after buying an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

