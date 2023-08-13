StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Community Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 565,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 582.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 224,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

