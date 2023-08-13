StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.