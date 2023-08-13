StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

WMC stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a current ratio of 415.82.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

