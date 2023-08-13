StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance
WMC stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a current ratio of 415.82.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
See Also
