StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMCFree Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WMC stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a current ratio of 415.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

