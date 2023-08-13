STP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.31 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market cap of $94.81 million and $23.31 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,396.50 or 1.00055985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04775701 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $6,203,408.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

