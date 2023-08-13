STP Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $93.48 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, STP has traded up 5% against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $93.48 million and approximately $24.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,340.64 or 1.00017176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04775701 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $6,203,408.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

