Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sulzer Price Performance

Shares of SULZF stock remained flat at $86.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98. Sulzer has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Sulzer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. The company operates in Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.