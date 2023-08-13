Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sulzer Price Performance
Shares of SULZF stock remained flat at $86.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98. Sulzer has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $86.76.
Sulzer Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sulzer
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.