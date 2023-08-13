Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sumitomo Price Performance

SSUMY stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

About Sumitomo

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.