Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sumitomo Price Performance
SSUMY stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
About Sumitomo
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.