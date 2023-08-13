Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Earns Market Perform Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
Sunlight Financial Stock Down 13.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.61.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Sunlight Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 357.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunlight Financial
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.