Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Earns Market Perform Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Sunlight Financial Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Sunlight Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 357.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sunlight Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sunlight Financial by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 136,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 567,581 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

