Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 1,181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.4 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUUIF shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
