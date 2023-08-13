Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, HSBC increased their price target on Swire Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday.
Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.
