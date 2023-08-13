Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on Swire Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

About Swire Pacific

Shares of SWRAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 20,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,191. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

