Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,309,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,445,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,597,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sylvamo by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,299,000 after buying an additional 1,084,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 12.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,532,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 172,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

