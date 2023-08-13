T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $138.34 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,633,181. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

