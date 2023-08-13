Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 59,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

