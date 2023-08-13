Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.73.
Several analysts have weighed in on TVE shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tamarack Valley Energy
Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
TVE stock opened at C$3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.69.
Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tamarack Valley Energy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.