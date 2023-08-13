Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on TVE shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Jeff Boyce bought 40,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Jeff Boyce bought 40,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

TVE stock opened at C$3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

