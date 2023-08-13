Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $49.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of TPR opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

