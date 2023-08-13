Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.82.

Target stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16. Target has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

