Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMKRW remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,912. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Free Report) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,969 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.