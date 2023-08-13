Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Taylor Devices stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 19,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

