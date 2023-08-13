Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMILF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

