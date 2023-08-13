Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,499,100 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 2,019,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.64) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

About Taylor Wimpey

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

