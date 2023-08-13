TD Securities Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$25.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
