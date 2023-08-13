Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 177.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 71,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.